Shake Shack (SHAK) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at SunTrust Banks

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.80 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $62.91 on Friday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 65,068 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $3,893,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at $61,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 15,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 887,886 shares of company stock valued at $49,563,026. Insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 28.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after acquiring an additional 638,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Shake Shack by 28.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,878,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after buying an additional 638,875 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after buying an additional 393,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shake Shack by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shake Shack by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

