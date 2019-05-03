SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 256.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter worth about $2,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $85,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $566,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 13,800 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,112. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

