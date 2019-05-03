SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,866,055 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 104.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,866,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at $31,779,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.46.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $183.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

