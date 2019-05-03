Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12), Morningstar.com reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,584.13% and a negative net margin of 350.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 million.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 552,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,965. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $215.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 945.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

