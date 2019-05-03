Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12), Morningstar.com reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,584.13% and a negative net margin of 350.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 million.
NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 552,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,965. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $215.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/seres-therapeutics-mcrb-releases-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-12-eps.html.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.