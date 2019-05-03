Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.53% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our Buy rating with an $8 PT, which was derived by discounting free cash flows for each year by 25%, dividing them by our projected number of shares for each year to account for the effects of share dilution, using a 2% terminal growth rate, and a 72% probability-of-success.””

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.80. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,584.13% and a negative net margin of 350.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 945.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.