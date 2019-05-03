Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.00) EPS.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,584.13% and a negative net margin of 350.03%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.80. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 945.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

