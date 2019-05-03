Sensata Technologies (ST) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.87-4.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54-3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.87-4.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ST. ValuEngine upgraded Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays set a $51.00 target price on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

NYSE:ST traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.79. 769,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,389. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $870.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,548,600. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

