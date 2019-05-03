Secure Energy Services Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – Cormark cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$683.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$741.35 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.88. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$9.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 25,235 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$208,188.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,979,736. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 68,019 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$561,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,391,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,475,931.50. Insiders sold a total of 134,357 shares of company stock worth $1,122,216 in the last quarter.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

