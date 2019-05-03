Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for United Parcel Service in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.04.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.41.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $105.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 205.26% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

