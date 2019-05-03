Sealed Air (SEE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on Sealed Air and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,129. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.33 per share, for a total transaction of $42,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,184.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Sealed Air (SEE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/sealed-air-see-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.