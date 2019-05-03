Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 2,320 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,101,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,693,000 after buying an additional 680,198 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,978.3% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 3,459,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,650,000 after buying an additional 3,391,102 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,646,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after buying an additional 775,550 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,054,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 787,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 377,809 shares during the period.
Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,484. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $50.25.
Featured Article: How Short Selling Works
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.