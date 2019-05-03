SB One Bancorp (SBBX) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SBBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of SBBX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,365. The company has a market capitalization of $225.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. SB One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other SB One Bancorp news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $29,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 44,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 418,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

