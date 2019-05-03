Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $189.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $200.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.14.

SRPT stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 120.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $9,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,679,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

