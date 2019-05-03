Sanofi (SAN) Given a €81.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.53 ($99.46).

Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

