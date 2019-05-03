Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $829.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report $829.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $849.76 million. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $813.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $743.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.25 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 target price on Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 target price on Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.89.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $77,137.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,189.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.82, for a total value of $1,278,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,544,318.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

SAFM stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.97. The company had a trading volume of 350,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,536. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.83. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $93.98 and a 1-year high of $152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

