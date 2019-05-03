Samsung’s 1Q profit slides on falling chip prices

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its operating profit for the past quarter declined more than 60 percent from a year earlier due to falling chip prices and lethargic demands for its screen panels.

The South Korean technology giant said that its operating profit for the January-March span came in at 6.2 trillion won ($5.2 billion), which was similar to an estimate it declared earlier this month.

Get alerts:

Samsung’s earnings for the quarter has been quantified at 52.4 trillion won ($45 billion), which represented a 13.5% drop in the exact identical period last year.

While Samsung said sales of its Galaxy S10 tablets are solid, the profitability of its cellular devices firm declined because of competition in markets such as low- to – siphoned handsets.

Samsung predicted cost declines to continue regardless of expectations for improvement in needs driven by mobile products with memory processors in the second quarter. Samsung expects its screen company to rebound forecasting higher requirements for screens in smartphone launches.

Samsung, which has dual strength in components and finished products, is the planet’s biggest producer of memory chips and tablet computers.