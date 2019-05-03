Sally Beauty (SBH) Trading Down 10% After Earnings Miss

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s share price traded down 10% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.93. 3,941,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 1,526,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 96.26% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $945.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price target on Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $79,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,382.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,758.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 814,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 766,117 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

