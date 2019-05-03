Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from FIG Partners

FIG Partners restated their outperform rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAL. ValuEngine lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Gordon sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

