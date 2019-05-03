salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 73,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $161.83 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $857,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,777.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $1,558,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,698 shares of company stock valued at $69,018,577. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/salesforce-com-inc-crm-shares-bought-by-cnb-bank.html.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.