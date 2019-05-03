Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 23,173 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $224,546.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fnd alerts:

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,767 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $75,262.23.

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,404 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $331,310.52.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,393 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $195,976.73.

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,561 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $430,459.26.

On Thursday, April 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,373 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $341,703.18.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,399 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $90,324.39.

On Thursday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,170 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $117,318.80.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,848 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,210.96.

On Friday, February 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,220 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $455,285.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 218,250 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,812.50.

EHI opened at $9.72 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 201,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 28.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 55,355 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 23,173 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/saba-capital-management-l-p-buys-23173-shares-of-western-asset-global-high-income-fnd-inc-ehi-stock.html.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

There is no company description available for Western Asset Global High Income Fund.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.