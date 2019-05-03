Ruffer LLP Buys 374,847 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,279,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,847 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 14.7% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $469,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watermark Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,940 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $134.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $97.68 and a 12-month high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.26.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

