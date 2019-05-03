RPS Group (RPS) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RPS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPS Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Numis Securities raised RPS Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th.

LON RPS opened at GBX 184.40 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.70 million and a PE ratio of 13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RPS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 124.80 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

