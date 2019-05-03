Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.82 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,527,000 after buying an additional 388,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,756,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,642,000 after buying an additional 80,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,742,000 after purchasing an additional 116,110 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $102.29 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,828,150.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tanya L. Domier acquired 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.23 per share, for a total transaction of $249,897.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,922 shares of company stock worth $9,384,824 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

