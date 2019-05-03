Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.50 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,916 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 76,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,647 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,178 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 744,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $129,706,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $205.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

PXD stock opened at $154.91 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $119.08 and a 1-year high of $213.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.30). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

