Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $83.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Royal Dutch Shell’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RDS.A traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,480. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

