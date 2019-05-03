Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MRG.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities set a C$19.00 target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Laurentian upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN traded up C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.77. 44,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,809. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a one year low of C$13.17 and a one year high of C$16.21.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

