Roth Capital Reiterates $24.00 Price Target for Lydall (LDL)

Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Lydall (NYSE:LDL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lydall from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Lydall from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lydall from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.
NYSE LDL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.79. Lydall has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $48.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lydall by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,118,000 after buying an additional 88,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 989,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 989,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 376,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 41,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
About Lydall
Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.
