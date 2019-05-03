Roth Capital Reiterates $24.00 Price Target for Lydall (LDL)

Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Lydall (NYSE:LDL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lydall from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Lydall from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lydall from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE LDL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.79. Lydall has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $48.45.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $218.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. Lydall had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Lydall’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lydall will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lydall by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,118,000 after buying an additional 88,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 989,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 989,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 376,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 41,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

