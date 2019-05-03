Rolls-Royce’s (RR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rolls-Royce to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,065 ($13.92) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rolls-Royce from GBX 1,242 ($16.23) to GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,051.73 ($13.74).

Shares of RR traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 934.20 ($12.21). 6,551,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce has a 1-year low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43). The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Rolls-Royce’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Rolls-Royce’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.09%.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 897 ($11.72) per share, with a total value of £986.70 ($1,289.30). Also, insider Ian Davis bought 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 918 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,982.88 ($2,590.98). Insiders bought a total of 434 shares of company stock worth $395,130 in the last quarter.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

