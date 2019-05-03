Rogers Communications (RCI) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.