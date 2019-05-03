Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RMCF opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.67. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $58.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 201,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

