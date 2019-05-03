Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holdings Reduced by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15,107.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,142,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,888. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $141.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $1,640,348.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $906,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.71.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

