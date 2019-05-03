Robert Weideman Sells 12,000 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Weideman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $100,860.00.

On Friday, February 8th, Robert Weideman sold 18,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,400,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,938,000 after acquiring an additional 81,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,400,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,938,000 after acquiring an additional 81,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,181,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,845,000 after acquiring an additional 481,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 170,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,158,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,764 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/robert-weideman-sells-12000-shares-of-nuance-communications-inc-nuan-stock.html.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.