Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,599 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,367,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,657 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,718,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,278,000 after purchasing an additional 750,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,178,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 729,230 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,296.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 624,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 579,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $15,813,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $355.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.52 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

