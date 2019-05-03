Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 14,654 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,654 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $20,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.6% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other Omnicell news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,710,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,662,593.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $59,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,916 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.49. 4,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 14,654 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/rice-hall-james-associates-llc-sells-14654-shares-of-omnicell-inc-omcl.html.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.