Reviewing Virtu Financial (VIRT) and Futu (FHL)

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) and Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Virtu Financial and Futu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 0 6 4 0 2.40 Futu 0 2 0 0 2.00

Virtu Financial presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.88%. Futu has a consensus target price of $17.62, suggesting a potential upside of 23.91%. Given Virtu Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Futu.

Profitability

This table compares Virtu Financial and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 15.39% 24.62% 4.82% Futu N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Virtu Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Futu does not pay a dividend. Virtu Financial pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtu Financial and Futu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $1.88 billion 2.35 $289.44 million $1.96 11.86 Futu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of Virtu Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Futu on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, and fixed income to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

