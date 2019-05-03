Reviewing Align Technology (ALGN) and Wright Medical Group (WMGI)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Align Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Wright Medical Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Align Technology has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Medical Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Align Technology and Wright Medical Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 2 14 0 2.88 Wright Medical Group 0 2 12 0 2.86

Align Technology presently has a consensus price target of $340.57, indicating a potential upside of 4.51%. Wright Medical Group has a consensus price target of $34.62, indicating a potential upside of 16.79%. Given Wright Medical Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wright Medical Group is more favorable than Align Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Wright Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 18.10% 30.58% 18.51% Wright Medical Group -20.27% 0.02% N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Align Technology and Wright Medical Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $1.97 billion 13.26 $400.23 million $4.92 66.24 Wright Medical Group $836.19 million 4.46 -$169.51 million N/A N/A

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Medical Group.

Summary

Align Technology beats Wright Medical Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign Express 10, Invisalign Express 5, Express Package, Lite Package, Invisalign Go, and SmileDirectClub; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing services and ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; and iTero applications and tools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries, as well as other ancillary products. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. It markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives, independent sales agencies, direct sales offices, and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

