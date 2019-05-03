Research Analysts Set Expectations for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ASLN)

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

ASLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 3.64. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $122.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

