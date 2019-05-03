Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (FRA: DWNI) recently:

5/2/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €46.50 ($54.07) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €43.93 ($51.08) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €39.40 ($45.81) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €43.93 ($51.08) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/26/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €44.20 ($51.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €46.50 ($54.07) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €41.10 ($47.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/5/2019 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:DWNI traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €40.39 ($46.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,485 shares. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

