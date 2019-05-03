Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Varonis Systems Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Shares of VRNS opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 1.02. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.80% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 30,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $1,641,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

