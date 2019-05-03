Renaissance Group LLC Sells 237 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 553.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,868.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,813 shares in the company, valued at $49,365,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $598,057.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,287 shares in the company, valued at $38,655,012.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,176 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,670. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.88.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $10.41 on Friday, hitting $145.76. 5,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,712. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.99 and a 52-week high of $161.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.95%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

