Renaissance Group LLC Sells 189 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,705,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,132,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,866,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PS Business Parks from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PS Business Parks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of PSB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,144. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $159.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.51.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $107.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $390,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $455,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

