Regency Centers (REG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Regency Centers updated its FY19 guidance to $3.80-$3.86 EPS.

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.96. 752,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,934. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Citigroup set a $75.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,246,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $108,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,941 shares of company stock worth $6,633,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 398.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

