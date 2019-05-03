Red Rock Resorts’ (RRR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Nomura increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. 6,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,714. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.50 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $43,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,260 shares in the company, valued at $497,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,449,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,693 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,092,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $14,052,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,572,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,488,000 after purchasing an additional 629,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 573,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,469,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,417,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

