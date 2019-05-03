RDA Financial Network Purchases Shares of 1,996 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 35,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 101,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

