RDA Financial Network Acquires New Holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIM. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 262,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 49,484 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,968,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 808,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 189,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

GIM stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

