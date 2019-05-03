Raymond James Lowers Yamana Gold (AUY) Price Target to $2.75

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUY. CIBC upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.20 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. GMP Securities cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

NYSE AUY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 231,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.72. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.49 million. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,419,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,097,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,387,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after buying an additional 4,332,305 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 37.0% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,222,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,048,000 after buying an additional 3,841,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $8,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

