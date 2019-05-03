Raymond James Boosts Real Matters (REAL) Price Target to C$7.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark raised Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday.

TSE REAL traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.00. The company had a trading volume of 199,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,800. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.69 million and a PE ratio of 101.69.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

