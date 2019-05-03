Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0504 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $174.24 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Nanex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00407430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00945483 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00172822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.09343376 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006474 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 3,459,375,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, Graviex, QBTC, IDCM, Cryptohub, Nanex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

