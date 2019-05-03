Qvolta (QVT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Qvolta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and OKEx. Qvolta has a total market cap of $13,304.00 and $0.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qvolta has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qvolta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00406494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00948189 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00174701 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001316 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qvolta Token Profile

Qvolta’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,426,276 tokens. The official website for Qvolta is qvolta.com . The official message board for Qvolta is medium.com/@Qvolta . The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qvolta

Qvolta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qvolta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qvolta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qvolta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qvolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qvolta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.