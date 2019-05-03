Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $22,379.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,264,017 coins and its circulating supply is 168,264,017 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars.

